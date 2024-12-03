How to watch a meteor shower in the UAE this December

Want to make a wish on a falling star? It’s your last chance to see a meteor shower in 2024 – the prolific Geminids shower will take place this year on Friday December 13.

According to Nasa, “The Geminids meteor shower, which peaks during mid-December each year, is considered one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers…During its peak, 120 Geminid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions. The Geminids are bright and fast meteors and tend to be yellow in colour.”

Prefer a guided observation of the bright lights streaking across the sky? Join Dubai Astronomy Group on December 13 between 9pm and 1am in Al Qudra Desert for a star-watching session. The event, which costs between Dh100 and Dh150 to attend, will begin at 9pm with an introduction and be followed by a lecture on the Geminids Meteor Shower at 9.30pm. At 10pm, you’ll be able to put forth your questions to the experts and by 10.15pm, you’ll be looking through your telescopes. At 11.30pm, there’ll be a sky mapping session and by 12am, the group will be free to stargaze.