How Sultana Siddiqui and son Duraid Qureshi shaped the future of Pakistani television

The mother-son duo has scripted the journey of Pakistan's entertainment industry
When a woman leads, is it different than when a man does? This is a question that has intrigued many across various sectors — business, politics, and especially in the entertainment industry.
From the US to South Asia, leadership in media and television has been predominantly male-dominated, with men at the helm of networks worldwide. Whether it is Rupert Murdoch of Fox, Subhash Chandra Goenka of Zee, or Dr Mahfuzur Rahman of ATN Bangla, men have consistently steered the ship of these networks. The road for women in leadership, however, has been long and fraught with challenges. Though women like Suzanne Scott, Rashida Jones, and Jyoti Deshpande have recently made strides, they remain exceptions rather than the norm. Even CNN, an iconic figure in the media world, has never had a woman in charge.
Beyond entertainment, men have historically led all seven major global news networks as well. Despite 41 per cent of journalists being women, only 23 per cent occupy top positions, according to a study by the International Women’s Media Foundation. This stark statistic not only highlights the gender imbalance in media but also reflects broader patterns in corporate leadership worldwide. However, as the world evolves, so does the landscape of leadership, with women increasingly occupying powerful roles in traditionally male-dominated domains.
In Pakistan, one such trailblazer has been Sultana Siddiqui, who has defied the odds and emerged as a stalwart in the television industry. As the founder and president of HUM Network Limited, Sultana has led the network to unprecedented success for over 20 years. Her leadership journey began much earlier, in 1975, when she joined Pakistan Television (PTV) as a producer. After completing her training in technical and production skills, Sultana became one of the top graduates, alongside renowned filmmaker Shoaib Mansoor. It was here that she honed the skills that would define her leadership: discipline, vision, and a deep understanding of the medium.
Sultana Siddiqui
Alongside Sultana is her son, Duraid Qureshi, who has been her partner in producing some of Pakistan’s most iconic and impactful television content. Duraid, who couldn’t stay away from his mother for long while abroad, decided to return and work with her. Though he always had a deep desire to teach, fate had other plans. Fast forward to 2024, and together they celebrate an impressive 25 years of partnership in the media industry. Their shared vision and commitment to high-quality programming has transformed the way Pakistani audiences experience television. TV content, with its widespread consumption, holds the power to shape public opinion and educate minds, and Duraid, having inherited his mother’s sensibilities, has always recognised this. “My mother was born to lead. With an unwavering will to serve the greater good, creative souls like her cannot be contained or confined. As a single mother who never remarried, she raised us with love and strength, ensuring we never felt neglected, all while thriving as a successful producer and director. Sultana Siddiqui is a force that defies explanation — her drive, determination and resilience are beyond words.”
Duraid Qureshi
While commercialisation is a key element in the industry, it also comes with a profound sense of responsibility. For both Sultana and Duraid, the responsibility of television goes far beyond entertainment; it carries the weight of social impact and influence. While Rupert Murdoch, the mogul of Fox Network, made a controversial statement in his 2012 New York Times interview, declaring, “I think television is for entertainment, not for social change,” Sultana had already brought attention to the issue of honour killings two decades prior (1993) during her time with PTV, despite receiving threats. She also navigated the challenging period of General Zia-ul-Haq’s regime, when state-owned channels underwent significant shifts. During those difficult times, she refused to succumb to pressure, addressing bold themes like infidelity and infertility — showcasing her courage and resilience.
“In 1977, when General Zia-ul-Haq came to power, he created numerous challenges for PTV, the state-owned channel,” she recalls. “I felt it was time to strike out on my own, so I established my production house. My first play under that banner, Yeh Zindagi, focused on a childless couple and almost didn’t make it to the screen. The reason given was, ‘You can call a woman barren, but you cannot call a man the same.’ My second production, Doosri Dunya, filmed in San Francisco and New York, centred on the newly introduced lottery visa system in the USA.” Her son, Duraid, continues this legacy, addressing sensitive topics like child molestation, mob culture, and Halala — issues that have largely been untouched by other networks. These aren’t just sensational topics; they reflect a commitment to creating awareness and sparking social change. Duraid continues to carry the torch of his mother’s vision
As HUM TV celebrates 20 years of remarkable success under their leadership, it’s clear that their impact goes beyond the professional realm. What sets them apart is not only their leadership at one of Pakistan’s most prominent media companies but also their approachability and grace in wielding that power. In an industry where authority often creates distance, Sultana and Duraid’s approach has been refreshingly inclusive. They have managed to maintain a firm hand while also being approachable — an invaluable trait in leadership. But does this approachability ever make people hold back from speaking the truth? It’s a question that arises when a leader’s influence is both respected and warmly embraced. Duraid sees it differently, emphasising, “We are a company of happy people, where honesty is at the core of our work because our foundation is built on trust. No decision is finalised without considering my mother’s input, given her invaluable expertise and profound understanding of content. Moreover, we maintain an open, transparent communication channel between the creative leads. Everyone here is motivated by passion, working towards a shared goal in a disciplined and focused way. Over the past 20 years, we’ve launched and shut down many channels, always ensuring that we corroborated feedback with data to ensure alignment with the numbers. Accountability is deeply embedded in our process —once we set a budget, any variance of over or under 5 per cent must be justified to the board. This means we don’t just question underperformance, but also overperformance, because it indicates we may have missed a key factor in the budget. When we saw that HUM News was consuming a significant portion of our budget, and net margins turned negative for the first time in the history of our network, I had to step in with a financial mindset to lead the turnaround, which ultimately delivered and became a positive contributor.”
Women’s issues and empowerment have always been at the core of HUM Network’s programming, with Sultana’s unwavering focus on these matters from the very start. But this journey has never been easy.
“People questioned my decision to start a channel. They would say that running a channel is a man’s job, it’s not a job for women. But I went ahead with my plan.” Sultana has consciously addressed issues of women’s empowerment through shows like Udaari (on child abuse), Rehaai (on child marriage), Kankar (on domestic abuse), and Sammi (on the exploitation of women to compensate for men’s crimes). Udaari, in particular, received overwhelming praise from social media, writers, and NGOs for its sensitive portrayal of child abuse, yet, at the same time, they were hit with a show-cause notice from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), despite the content being crafted to avoid offense.
This only reaffirmed Sultana’s belief: “The empowerment of women is the linchpin to Pakistan's success. When women are nurtured and empowered, entire generations are transformed. As we look to the future, I am convinced that our youth and our people are our greatest strength. With over 60 per cent of our population under the age of 30, we have a demographic dividend just waiting to be harnessed. Let us invest in our women, our youth, and our people, and I have no doubt that Pakistan will emerge as a beacon of hope, progress, and prosperity for the world.”
Today, HUM Network stands as a testament to leadership that is both strong and empathetic, to enduring partnerships, and to a legacy built on a shared passion for telling compelling stories. It is a celebration not only of their professional success but also of the invaluable contributions that women like Sultana Siddiqui continue to make in reshaping the entertainment industry’s narrative of power. From the Middle East to India and Bangladesh, HUM’s content is being dubbed for national television channels, and YouTube statistics show that HUM’s daily soaps are being watched outside Pakistan, even being incorporated into drama courses in various countries.
The legacy Sultana has built must be carried forward with utmost respect, preserving the core values and mission of HUM Network Limited. As Duraid envisions, the mission for HUM TV in the coming decade is to make Pakistan the most prosperous country in the world. While many companies link their missions to the country’s progress, making the country’s progress the mission itself is a bold, groundbreaking approach. Duraid explains that media plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s image, reflecting the truth about Pakistan as a country rich in love, talent, and potential. “If Pakistan progresses, our channels will progress manifold,” he affirms, pointing to 20 years of data that support this belief.
Sultana is fully aligned on this goal. In her words. “With HUM Network’s legacy as our foundation, we’re now poised to revolutionise the entertainment and technology landscape through education and training. Our goal is to nurture a new wave of creatives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who will propel our nation forward and make their mark on the world stage.”
In line with this mission, Duraid has announced his decision to step down as CEO of HUM Network Limited, though he will remain on the board of directors. They have already identified the next CEO, who has some very big shoes to fill. Duraid is also excited to share that his daughter will be joining the company in just a few days, ensuring that succession planning is in place for the future. Life has come full circle for Duraid, as his long-held dream of becoming a teacher is now a reality. He will assist Sultana in establishing a media academy in Karachi and has also adopted 25 schools, with plans to transform them into state-of-the-art educational facilities.
Together, they have accomplished what no other channel has — getting their project green-lit by Netflix, which has already become one of the most anticipated releases since its announcement. While many might choose to relax and enjoy the fruits of years of hard work, Sultana and Duraid remain energised by the new challenges ahead, fully prepared to take charge. As they embark on this next chapter, the incoming CEO will need to navigate an evolving media landscape while staying true to the core values that have made HUM Network a trailblazer and influential force in the industry.
