How Kareena wished Sara Ali Khan on 29th birthday

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 1:15 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 1:16 PM

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish Sara Ali Khan a very happy 29th birthday.

Kareena shared a throwback black-and-white photograph featuring Sara and her father, Saif Ali Khan, from an earlier photoshoot.

Alongside the image, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday darling Sara. Sending lots of love and pumpkin sabzi your way," with heart emojis.

Born to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara turned 29 on Monday.

In her professional sphere, Sara is set to share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Sara will also be seen in Metro...In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Metro In Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song In Dino from Life in a... Metro, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.