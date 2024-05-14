How John Krasinski got George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds to join 'IF'

John Krasinski

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 7:22 PM

American actor and filmmaker John Krasinski shared how he managed to get major stars to sign onto the project, 'IF', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, he shared, "I gotta say, the most yeses of my career was on this movie and the fastest yes' because they all love the idea of imagination, going back to your childhood.

When discussing the ice cube, voiced by Bradley Cooper, the Quiet Place star explained, "I don't know why when I created this guy, in my head, I was like, 'He's from Philly, and he's a little bummed to be living in Arizona.'"

Jimmy Fallon then pulled up a photo of Blake Lively's character, which Krasinski explained is "a cat who's getting over her fear of water, so she dresses like an octopus." He joked he used "emotional blackmail" to get the Gossip Girl star to join the film, which also stars her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

"I was like, 'Everybody's doing it,'" The Office actor said. "She was so nice to jump on board."

In terms of one of the most remarkable guest stars on 'IF', the Tonight Show host was surprised to see George Clooney join on as the voice of the Spaceman.

"This is a sort of deep, deep-cut Easter egg," Krasinski joked. "That's his character from Gravity in my head, that he's still just floating around."

The fantasy film's voice cast includes Emily Blunt, Steve Carrell, Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Louis Gossett Jr., Sebastian Maniscalco, Chris Meloni, Richard Jenkins, and Awkwafina, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'IF' hits theaters on May 17.

