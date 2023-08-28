How BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor prepared for Bollywood

Here's a list of fun things to do with the whole family in the festive season
Ananya Panday is currently basking in the positive feedback her movie, Dream Girl 2, has received. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday made her debut in the film industry with Student of the Year 2. She later appeared in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, and Gehraiyaan.
After the underwhelming performance of her recent film, Liger, at the box office, Ananya eagerly anticipated the release of Dream Girl 2. The film's success has justified her anticipation.
In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ananya shared her thoughts on her close friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, and their upcoming debut films. She revealed that the trio had always nurtured the dream of becoming actors. "We used to play acting games together, do mimicry," she reminisced.
Ananya recalled that they have numerous videos from their childhood, including one where Suhana played the mother while Shanaya and she portrayed the daughters. Suhana, being the youngest, would often scold them.
Reflecting on their deep bonds, Ananya emphasized that they share countless memories and can discuss any topic. While acknowledging that their conversations mostly revolve around work and individual endeavours, she stressed that all three of them are living their dreams.
As Suhana Khan steps into the silver screen with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and Shanaya Kapoor makes her film debut in Nanda Kishore’s Vrushabha, Ananya Panday's film, Dream Girl 2, in which she stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, is currently playing in theatres.
