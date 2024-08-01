E-Paper

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 finale leaked online

These clips appeared to be recorded by someone filming a screen with a secondary device

By ANI

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 11:44 AM

Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 12:18 PM

The season finale episode House of the Dragon has leaked online days before its official release.

Clips from the eighth episode, which is set to air on August 4, were illegally uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday night and quickly spread across other social media platforms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


These clips appeared to be recorded by someone filming a screen with a secondary device.

HBO released a statement saying, "We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the Internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max."


The Game of Thrones franchise has faced similar issues in the past, often occurring when episodes are sent to HBO's global content partners just before airing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 2022 leak, for example, was traced back to a distributor covering Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

House of the Dragon takes place two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, the HBO megahit that ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.

