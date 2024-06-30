E-Paper

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg takes on dark role in thriller ‘Flight Risk'

Wahlberg stars as Daryl, a former wilderness pilot turned assassin, in the movie

By ANI

Mark Wahlberg. (Photo by AFP)
Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM

Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 11:41 AM

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg will take on a chilling new role as a psychotic hit-man in Mel Gibson's upcoming thriller Flight Risk, the trailer for which has dropped.

Set against the backdrop of Alaskan airspace, Wahlberg stars as Daryl, a former wilderness pilot who becomes entangled in a deadly game involving a high-stakes mission to transport a fugitive witness, played by Topher Grace, to New York City.


Grace's character, Winston, is poised to testify against the notorious 'Moretti' crime family.

Tension escalates quickly as Daryl reveals his true colours mid-flight, transforming into a ruthless assassin with lethal intentions.


In a chilling moment from the trailer, Daryl ominously declares, "Mr. Moretti's very disappointed in you, Winston. And he wants you dead."

Michelle Dockery joins the cast as air marshal Madolyn, who finds herself in a desperate struggle for survival after discovering Daryl's nefarious plan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Amid intense aerial sequences and heart-pounding confrontations at 10,000 feet, Madolyn must not only fight for her life but also navigate the aircraft to safety.

Flight Risk marks Gibson's return to the director's chair after 2016's acclaimed Hacksaw Ridge. The script has been penned by Jared Rosenberg.

Lionsgate announced that Flight Risk is slated to release on October 18.

