Hollywood actress Mitzi McCall passes away

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM

Veteran comedian-actor Mitzi McCall died on Thursday in Burbank, reported Variety. She was 93.

McCall will be remembered for her remarkable work with her her husband, actor and comedian Charlie Brill, as part of the comedy duo "McCall and Brill." The pair became television staples, gracing numerous variety shows, including a memorable appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show during The Beatles' American debut in 1964.

McCall entered showbiz in the late 1940s with a stage debut at the Pittsburgh Playhouse in Strange Bedfellows in 1948. In the early 1950s, she hosted the Kiddie Castle programme on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, establishing herself as a versatile and engaging performer. By 1953, she was featured on Studio 10 on KGTV in San Diego, California, Variety reported.

In decades-long career, she appeared on shows like Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In, Life Goes On, Silk Stalkings, Seinfeld, Roseanne, Dharma and Greg, Becker, The Twilight Zone and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

She also had a successful career as a voice-over artist, bringing to life characters in animated series such as Snorks, Mother Goose and Grimm, The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, The Flintstones and The Jetsons. She also voiced Glyptodon in the animated feature Ice Age.

McCall's film career included roles in The White Palace, The Cry Baby Killer, Machine-Gun Kelly, War of the Satellites and Young at Heart. She worked alongside entertainment legends such as Jerry Lewis, Dean Martin and Robin Williams.