H&M collaborates with Indian designer Anamika Khanna for Dubai line

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 4:04 PM

High street fashion in Dubai is getting an Indian makeover thanks to H&M’s new collab with Indian designer Anamika Khanna. Wondering what you can expect? The collection, out on September at The Dubai Mall store and online, is expected to have lots of colour, patterns and hand-embroidered embellishment.

The womenswear line will feature draped skirts and airy kaftans with asymmetrical or high-low hemlines, and silk pyjama ensembles. For men, traditional cuts will get graphic prints and sportswear gets cool motifs.

Anamika Khanna’s calling card of dazzling adornment is also on full display across an array of intricate jewelry, including earrings, cuffs and necklaces cast from reclaimed metal and made locally in India.

Khanna is a well-known designer who is based in Kolkata. She is known for effortlessly blending traditional textiles and techniques with Western silhouettes and tailoring.

“I've always felt Indian fashion gets lost when interpreted by the rest of the world. Often, our fashion — in terms of the culture, the heritage of craft and textile embroideries — is regarded as costume or not wearable or modern enough. Things have changed a lot, and this collection with H&M allows me to take something Indian and make it global and contemporary,” says Anamika Khanna.