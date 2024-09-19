Himesh Reshammiya's father, veteran music director, Vipin Reshammiya passes away

The three-foot-tall internet sensation emphasised the importance of staying true to himself
Vipin Reshammiya, veteran music director and father of singer Himesh Reshammiya, has passed away at the age of 87.
He died on Wednesday at 8.30pm at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he had reportedly been admitted due to breathing difficulties and age-related health complications.
Sources said his last rites will be conducted in Juhu.
The music fraternity, alongside family and friends, is expected to gather to pay their final respects to the veteran composer.
Vipin Reshammiya's musical contributions are well-remembered, including his work on films that helped shape the careers of many artists in the industry.
His notable works include The Xpose (2014), Teraa Surroor (2016) and Insaf Ki Jung (1988).
