Himesh Reshammiya's father, veteran music director, Vipin Reshammiya passes away

Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya (C) arrives at the funeral ceremony of his father Vipin Reshammiya, in Mumbai on September 19, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:46 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 1:04 PM

Vipin Reshammiya, veteran music director and father of singer Himesh Reshammiya, has passed away at the age of 87.

He died on Wednesday at 8.30pm at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he had reportedly been admitted due to breathing difficulties and age-related health complications.

Sources said his last rites will be conducted in Juhu.

The music fraternity, alongside family and friends, is expected to gather to pay their final respects to the veteran composer.

Vipin Reshammiya's musical contributions are well-remembered, including his work on films that helped shape the careers of many artists in the industry.