Henry Cavill expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 1:42 PM

'Superman' star Henry Cavill is set to embark on a new role -- one of fatherhood.

The news broke after Cavill and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, were spotted in New York City, with Viscuso sporting what appeared to be a baby bump, as per TMZ.

Speculation ran rampant until Cavill confirmed the pregnancy during the premiere of his latest movie, sparking congratulations and excitement from fans and media alike.

This marks a significant milestone for Cavill and Viscuso, as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of their first child together.

While this will be Cavill's first foray into fatherhood, he and Viscuso have been navigating their relationship publicly since 2021, showcasing a strong bond that has now culminated in the joy of impending parenthood.

As the news spreads, fans of Cavill and Viscuso are eager to learn more about the couple's journey to parenthood.

On the work front, Cavill is currently promoting his upcoming film 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' by Guy Ritchie.

Additionally, 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' actor will also star in the Warhammer 40k TV show and Highlander reboot which are still in the pre-production phase.

