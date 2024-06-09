'Heeramandi' star Taha Shah Badussha is enjoying summer by the pool

Movie features the actor Siddharth
Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who has been making waves for his role as Tajdar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has a little treat lined up for fans: a peek inside his weekend.
The Heeramandi actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share photos of himself in a swimming pool.
In the pictures, Badussha is seen posing with a swimming tube. He captioned the post: "Floating into the weekend be like."
Badussha enjoyed his role as Tajdar in the Heeramandi series, which is available to watch on Netflix, saying, "Tajdar is a remarkable character, embodying nobility, kindness, and unwavering determination. Portraying him has been a dream come true. I'm immensely thankful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity in Heeramandi. Working alongside such a talented star cast has been a great learning experience and honour. I believe audiences will deeply resonate with Tajdar's narrative of love and patriotism."
The series features a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.
Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of the district of Heeramandi.
