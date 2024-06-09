'Heeramandi' star Taha Shah Badussha is enjoying summer by the pool

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 12:07 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 1:07 PM

Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who has been making waves for his role as Tajdar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has a little treat lined up for fans: a peek inside his weekend.

The Heeramandi actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share photos of himself in a swimming pool.

In the pictures, Badussha is seen posing with a swimming tube. He captioned the post: "Floating into the weekend be like."

Badussha enjoyed his role as Tajdar in the Heeramandi series, which is available to watch on Netflix, saying, "Tajdar is a remarkable character, embodying nobility, kindness, and unwavering determination. Portraying him has been a dream come true. I'm immensely thankful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity in Heeramandi. Working alongside such a talented star cast has been a great learning experience and honour. I believe audiences will deeply resonate with Tajdar's narrative of love and patriotism."