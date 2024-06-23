'Heeramandi' actress Sonakshi Sinha preps for wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

icekream, who recently released his debut album 'Santa Cruz', opens up why creating music based on fleeting trends is a cause for concern for artistes and how AI will impact the future of the industry
Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are tying the knot.
Preparations are in full swing at their respective residences in Mumbai, with the wedding reportedly happening on June 23.
Sinha's home, 'Ramayana,' is adorned with twinkling lights, creating a magical atmosphere.
The bride-to-be was recently spotted attending a puja ceremony with her mother, Poonam Sinha.
The Heeramandi actor's friend Huma Qureshi also attended the pre-wedding function at her home.
A photo believed to be from the couple's mehendi ceremony has taken social media by storm. The picture shows the couple dressed in traditional red attire.
Just days before the wedding, Sinha and Iqbal had a party with their friends. Iqbal was also seen enjoying quality time with Sinhar’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.
The actors co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL.
