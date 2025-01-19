Hazoorilal Legacy jewellery is now available in Dubai

Want to make a style statement this year? Look no further than Hazoorilal Legacy, which has opened its first international flagship showroom in Dubai this month. The brand from India with a 73-year legacy is considered as one of the foremost purveyors of opulent fine bridal luxury jewellery in India.

The new boutique, located in Dubai Hills Mall, spans over 2500 square feet. Its minimalist design, accentuated by earthy tones, offers a calm and immersive shopping experience. The showroom showcases exclusive collections that blends intricate Indian designs with international flair. There’s a curated display of ‘The Legacy Collection’, ‘Vintage Voyage’ and stackable ‘Zoori Collection’.

Rohan Narang, Director at Hazoorilal & Sons Jewellers Private Limited, also added, “Hazoorilal Legacy is a culmination of the family’s knowledge, expertise and passion for the art of jewellery making, passed down through three generations and honed over seven decades. We are honoured to bring this legacy to Dubai, a city renowned for its luxury and sophistication.

The store is open from 10am to 11pm daily.

