Has Alia Bhatt changed herself for Ranbir Kapoor?

The Hollywood Oscar-winner played Iron Man for over a decade before the character died in 'Avengers: Endgame'
Relationships sometimes require compromise, and sometimes one partner tends to do a little more than the other. And such is the case with Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Kapoor admitted on Nikhil Kamath's YouTube podcast People by WTF that Bhatt had ‘changed’ more for his sake than he had done for hers. “She used to speak in a very loud tone. I think my father's tone, growing up, always rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy when you've lived 30 years of your life speaking in a certain way. She's someone who instinctively reacts to say, if Raha falls down. There's a reaction that throws me off. She [does] certain things to put me at ease. I hope I could say there's something I did to put her at ease, but I don't think I've done it yet,” he confessed.
The Animal actor did, however, call Bhatt his best friend. He was quoted as saying by Indian Express, “I am lucky to have married someone who I am extremely closest to as a friend. She (Alia) is my best friend. I got really lucky with that. Alia is really a wonderful person, somebody who can really. she’s very colourful. She is 11 years younger than me. It is very funny,” he added.
The couple met when Bhatt was none and Kapoor was 20 on the sets of a shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Balika Vadhu. They married in 2022, after four years of dating.
The couple have a daughter called Raha Kapoor.
On the work front, Kapoor is undergoing an intense period of training for his stint in the upcoming film Ramayana. Bhatt, meanwhile, will be seen in Jigra, which is scheduled for an October release.
ALSO READ:
The Hollywood Oscar-winner played Iron Man for over a decade before the character died in 'Avengers: Endgame'
Irani had recently had some health troubles
Qureshi celebrated her birthday on July 28
Says it's her gift to her fans on her birthday
Actor, who plays historical figure, Berenice, explains how she got under her character's skin
The series invites the viewer to co-create the story through the power of subtlety and interpretation
He will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena this October
Dinklage portrays Reginald Jones, a cunning bounty hunter, in the movie