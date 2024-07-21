Harvey Weinstein faces new trial date following overturned conviction

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 9:13 AM

A tentative retrial date has been scheduled for Harvey Weinstein in New York City, marking a significant development in the legal saga of the former Hollywood mogul following the overturning of his 2020 rape conviction.

In a hearing held on Friday, Judge Curtis Farber estimated that jury selection for Weinstein's sexual assault case could commence on November 12, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This comes after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L Bragg expressed intent to retry Weinstein following the overturning of his previous conviction in April.

During the hearing, Weinstein's attorney, Arthur Aidala, reiterated his client's innocence and urged for an earlier trial date, citing Weinstein's deteriorating health conditions while incarcerated at Rikers Island, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aidala said Weinstein is "suffering tremendously" and emphasised the urgency of an earlier trial date, originally requesting September.

The original trial in February 2020 saw Weinstein convicted of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree, based on the testimonies of Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, respectively.

However, Weinstein was acquitted on other charges and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Following the overturning of his conviction earlier this year, Manhattan D.A. Alvin L. Bragg reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing justice, indicating the possibility of new indictments against Weinstein as additional women have come forward with sexual assault allegations.

Weinstein's legal battles extend beyond New York, as he was also convicted by a Los Angeles jury in 2022 on charges related to former Russian model Evgeniya Chernyshova, known as Jane Doe No. 1.