Harry Potter series showrunner, director announced

Francesca Gardiner. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 3:04 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 3:05 PM

HBO's much-anticipated Harry Potter series has taken a significant step forward with the announcement of its showrunner and director.

Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on HBO's Succession and His Dark Materials, will serve as the writer and showrunner, while Mark Mylod, acclaimed for directing episodes of Game of Thrones and Succession, will helm multiple episodes.

Both Gardiner and Mylod bring their experience and accolades to the project, having garnered Emmy awards for their contributions to HBO's acclaimed series.

Gardiner's previous projects also include producing credits on Killing Eve and The Rook, while Mylod has also directed for shows like The Last of Us and Shameless.

Originally slated for HBO Max, the Harry Potter series is now part of a strategic move to position it as an HBO original, aligning with Warner Bros. Discovery's broader content strategy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This shift will see the series air on the cable channel as well as stream on HBO Max.

Described as a "faithful adaptation" of JK Rowling's beloved fantasy series, the show will introduce a new cast to lead a fresh generation of fans through the magical world of Hogwarts and its enchanting characters.

Casting details for iconic roles previously portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will be disclosed at a later date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has set a tentative target for the series' debut in 2026, aiming to capture the essence of Rowling's literary universe while embracing new storytelling opportunities on screen.