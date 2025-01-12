'Harry Potter' actor Warwick Davis to receive Bafta's Fellowship Award

British actor Warwick Davis. Photo: AFP

Warwick Davis, the celebrated actor known for his roles in Harry Potter and Star Wars, is set to receive the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Fellowship at the upcoming EE Bafta Film Awards, scheduled for February 16, 2025.

The Bafta Fellowship is the highest honour the Bafta bestows, recognising individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the film, television, or gaming industries.

Davis, best known for portraying Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter films and Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983), will be honoured for his significant contributions both on and off the screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Over the years, his involvement in some of the most successful and beloved film franchises has made him a household name.

The official Instagram handle of Bafta also announced the award.

"We're excited to announce that British actor, comedian, presenter and producer Warwick Davis is to be awarded the Bafta Fellowship at the EE Bafta Film Awards on Sunday 16 February 2025. The Bafta Fellowship recognises those who have made an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television and is our highest accolade," the caption read.

In a heartfelt statement, Davis expressed his gratitude for the honour, acknowledging the importance of inclusivity and representation in the industry.

"I accept this Fellowship in honour of everyone living with dwarfism or any form of difference, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest asset," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He also highlighted the importance of the hardworking teams behind the scenes who contribute to every production, from make-up artists to camera crews.

Davis's career spans decades. Diagnosed with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism, he founded Willow Management, an agency that represents actors under five feet tall, and co-founded Little People UK, a charity supporting individuals with dwarfism and their families.

His Reduced Height Theatre Company also supports actors who fall outside traditional casting moulds, according to The Hollywood Reporter.