Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ teaser out now

By ANI Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 2:36 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 2:38 PM

Makers of the upcoming series ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ on Friday night unveiled the official teaser.

Veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar will be seen headlining the show 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'.

The Telgi Story is a follow-up to Hansal Mehta's 2020 hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. 'Scam 2003' is adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter ki Diary', authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the story of the scam back in the time.

Scam 2003 tells the story of Abdul Karim Telgi's 2003 Stamp Paper Scam. The series promises to be an interesting watch as it follows Abdul Karim Telgi, who was born in Khanapur, Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India's most ingenious scams that spanned 18 states. The scam's estimated value was around Rs. 20,000 crores.

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv from September 2.

“Best OTT content on its way,” a fan commented.

A user wrote, “Wow...I'm waiting eagerly”

“Another great masterpiece by Hansal Saab,” a fan commented.

