Hansal Mehta slams FFI after 'Laapataa Ladies' misses Oscars shortlist

Hansal Mehta. Photo: PTI

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej have voiced their criticism of the Film Federation of India (FFI) after Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for Best International Feature at the 97th Academy Awards, failed to make it to the Oscars shortlist.

Mehta took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment. He shared a screenshot of the shortlisted films in the Best International Feature category and questioned India's film "selection" process.

"Film Federation of India does it again! Their strike rate and selection of films year after year is impeccable," he wrote.

Ricky Kej also shared his thoughts on X, writing: "When are we going to realise... year after year... we are choosing the wrong films? There are so many excellent movies made, and we should be winning the #InternationalFeatureFilm category every year!" he wrote.

"Unfortunately, we live in a 'Mainstream Bollywood' bubble, where we cannot look beyond films that we ourselves find entertaining. Instead, we should just look for good films made by filmmakers who are uncompromising in their art... low budget or big budget... star or no star... just great artistic cinema. Below is the poster of #LaapataaLadies. I am sure most Academy voting members dismissed the film just by looking at these," he added.