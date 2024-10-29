Halloween 2024 in Dubai: Quiz night, theme park ride, here's how to celebrate

Motiongate

This year, Halloween (October 31) falls on a Thursday, which means the whole weekend is all set for a magical (and some would say spooky good) time. Unsure about where to go? We’ve got you sorted with a list of fun things to do this Halloween. So, dress up like your favourite character because there are prizes for the best dressed at many of these events

A drink to warm up your heart

Jones The Grocer

This is your last chance to slurp up Jones The Grocer’s limited-edition pumpkin spice latte and Halloween cookies. The brew, a blend of spice espresso with a sprinkling of pumpkin spice and cinnamon, a hint of nutmeg and a swirl of whipped cream is a warm hug in a mug. As for the cookies, not only to they look good and taste great, but are also a perfect snack if you are are expecting an influx of trick-or-treaters.

Dh25 (pumpkin spice latte); Dh15 (cookies, pack of three). Until November 1. Available at all Jones The Grocer stores across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Boo-tiful nails

We Nails

Nail that spook-tacular look with art for your tips and toes. We Nails is offering 20 percent off on all nail art for Halloween – which means whether you are craving Casper the friendly ghost or a creepy pumpkin adorning your nails, you can scratch that itch at an affordable rate.

October 31, 10am-9pm. We Nails, Trident Grand Residence, Jumeirah Beach Residence

Brunch time

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai

The Dubai brunch is getting a fun makeover this weekend at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek. The mezzanine atrium will transform into a haunted central souq with culinary delights from Fish Market, Aseelah, The Pub, Minato, and Shabestan. And this is one the kids can enjoy too; they can try their little hands at pumpkin carving, face painting, muffin decorating, and balloon twisting. Looking to cool off after a fun afternoon? Jump into the pool (you’ll have access). You are going to want to dust off those cobwebs on your coolest costumes too, for there’s a Best Halloween Costume contest. If at 4pm you aren’t ready to go home, don’t worry, you can continue to enjoy the ambience on Up On The 10th until 6pm. Kids aren’t allowed Up On The 10th , but they can chill out on the playground as you sip your beverage.

Dh299. November 2, from 12.30pm to 4pm with access to Up on the 10th from 4pm to 6pm.

Catch a show

Pluma Season 2

Don’t be surprised if you are at the edge of your seat at the Pluma Season 2 show. The jaw-dropping circus show at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, has heart-thumping moments and new tricks to draw you in. The family-friendly spectacle promises enchanting visuals and lots of neat tricks and treats. Use the promo code H30 to get a 30 percent discount on Blue, Red, and Silver category tickets.

Tickets start at Dh95. October 31-November 3. Thursday, 7pm; Friday and Saturday, 5pm and 7.30pm; and Sunday, 5pm. Dubai Festival City Mall

Have yourself a forest adventure

Green Planet

For an edutaining day with the fam, head over to The Green Planet, where you can not only listen to spooky tales about the rainforest and animals but also embark on an adventure that will show you including slithering snakes, creepy cockroaches and scaly reptiles. Dubai’s only indoor rainforest is home to 3,000 plants and animals, and the interactions with the critters promise to be magnetic. Additional fun for the kiddos will include sustainable arts and crafts activities. Want to really creep someone out? Book a Reptile Encounter and hear them scream. Mahahahaha (well, it did call for an evil laugh, didn’t it?)

From Dh135 (day pass). Until November 3. City Walk.

Movie night just got an upgrade

Roxy

Can you honestly tell yourself, ‘I ain’t scared of no ghost’? Why not challenge the pals to a movie night where you can binge on stories about ghosties or incidious creatures and see who is the last one not quaking? Roxy Cinemas has a delectable buffet of chilling tales to discover – think Venom: The Last Dance, Smile 2, Terrifier 3. Feeling particularly flush? Check out Roxy Platinum, where you’ll have reclining seats but more importantly, ghoulish treats such as spider lollipops as you squeak at the next jump scare.

Movies available at its Dubai Hills Mall, The Beach JBR, City Walk, Boxpark and Al Khawaneej Walk locations. Until October 31.