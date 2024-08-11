Gwen Stefani cancels upcoming concert due to injury

Gwen Stefani (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:41 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:42 AM

Singer Gwen Stefani is currently not in the pink of health.

On Saturday, Gwen took to her Instagram and informed fans about the cancellation of her upcoming show at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City due to an injury.

"As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I've been advised that I'm not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City," she wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Stories.

"I'm so sorry," she added before revealing that her team plans to reschedule the show.

Gwen did not reveal any more details about her injury. At this time, it's unclear whether any future shows will be affected by Stefani's mysterious injury.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after Stefani unveiled her new collaboration song called Hello World with Ryan Tedder and Anderson .