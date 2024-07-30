E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Green Planet, Aquaventure: Follow Neha Dhupia's trip to Dubai

The actress is in the UAE with her family

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 3:23 PM

Summer is a fine time to travel and explore, spend some time with the family and just have some fun. Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is discovering some of the cool things she can do with the family in Dubai.

She’s here with her husband, actor Angad Bedi, and their kids, Mehr and Guriq.


Dhupia has posted some images from her vacation, and it’s giving us must-do vibes.

Here are some of fun things they’ve been discovering.


Real Madrid World

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

This football-inspired theme park, which is part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, has rides, a museum, games and so much more that people of all ages can enjoy. The best part – there’s Real Madrid merch on offer, in case you are in the mood for a souvenir.

Aquaventure Waterpark

Make a splash at the Aquaventure Waterpark, the largest waterpark in the world, where you can race down a slide, take an exhilarating ride or even surf.

AYA Universe

As far as immersive experiences go, you can’t go wrong with a visit to AYA Universe, which has 12 exhibits that’ll transport you into a magical world, built using tech.

The Green Planet

Dubai’s indoor rainforest should be on everyone’s to-do list. Stroll through the Nature Park, which has skyline walks and nine viewing platforms. It perfect for the kids too, if they want animal encounters – there are more than 3,000 species to discover here.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment