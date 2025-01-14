Grammys still set for February 2, will support LA fire relief

The Grammys, slated for February 2, will "proceed as planned" despite the devastating fires scorching Los Angeles, the Recording Academy said Monday.

In a letter to Academy members obtained by AFP, organisers said the 67th annual music awards gala would take place at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA "in close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources."

"This year's show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honouring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," Academy head Harvey Mason Jr said in the letter, which was co-signed by Board of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt.

"The Grammys will not only honour the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles," Mason and Hurt said.

The marquee televised portion of the gala will still air on CBS.

Top nominees include Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.

At least 24 people have died, tens of thousands of people are displaced, and swaths of Los Angeles sit in ruins nearly a week after fires broke out when extreme winds spread flames across arid Southern California, crippling the city and razing entire communities.

In response, the Recording Academy and its philanthropic arm MusiCares launched a relief effort with an initial $1 million donation supporting impacted music industry workers.

The letter said additional donations had allowed for the organisation to distribute more than $2 million in emergency aid thus far.

Separately, LiveNation and AEG Presents, along with the Azoff Company, over the weekend announced a FIREAID benefit concert on January 30 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.