Grammy nominated Marshmello electrifies Indian audiences

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 11:56 PM

Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Marshmello recently delivered smashing performances across Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune over the Holi weekend, dishing out some of his biggest hits including 'Happier', 'Alone', 'Friends', 'Blocks', 'Wolves', 'Find Me' and 'Silence'. He shared his experience performing in India.

Delivering an unparalleled entertainment extravaganza, concert-goers were treated to an unforgettable and electrifying experience, proving the enduring appeal of the 31-year-old artist. He thrilled Indian fans at Sunburn Holi Tour.

In a crescendo of pulsating rhythms and captivating melodies, the music producer set the stage ablaze as he infused a local element to his set by playing out Bollywood classics like Amitabh Bachchan's 'Rang Barse' and Shahrukh Khan's 'BIBA'.

Taking Mumbai audiences by complete surprise, the global superstar invited actress Sunny Leone on stage who performed on 'Baby Doll' followed by rapper Badshah who sampled his latest trending track 'Daaku' from his third studio album 'Ek Tha Raja' whilst waiving the Indian flag, and while Armaan Malik closed the night by teasing his unreleased collaboration with Marshmello.

Marshmello gained huge popularity in India, especially after his collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Pritam Chakraborty on 'BIBA'.

