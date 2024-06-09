'Gossip Girl' actor Whitney Peak signs up for shark movie

The season featured a diverse lineup of 100 productions and 200 performances, including the UAE premieres of renowned orchestras and ballet companies
Whitney Peak, known for her role in the Gossip Girl reboot, is set to star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in Sony Pictures' upcoming as-yet untitled shark thriller.
The film, directed by Tommy Wirkola, who last directed the action-packed Violent Night, will commence shooting in Melbourne this July, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.
While plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie is said to revolve around a community faced with the harrowing challenge of shark attacks during a hurricane.
Peak's portrayal of Zoya Lott in the Gossip Girl reboot catapulted her into the spotlight. She was also seen in Hocus Pocus 2.
Peak will also be seen in the upcoming action-packed film Trap House, where she will share the screen with Dave Bautista.
