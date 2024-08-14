Google reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's witty comment at Locarno Film Festival

Watch: Prince Harry's emotional moments at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding go viral
A video comparing his tearful reaction to another deeply sensitive clip has resurfaced on TikTok
Shah Rukh Khan was presented with the Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard, on Saturday at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.
In his true candid syle, SRK cracked a joke during the film festival, saying, "For those who don't know me, leave, google me, and then come back." At the ceremony, he later gave a self-introduction—not that he needs one—saying, "I am Shah Rukh Khan and I work in Indian films, primarily Hindi."
Tech behemoth Google India tagged the actor in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post and added the crown emoji in response to the actor's "Google me and then come back" joke, because King Khan.
The next movie starring the actor is called King, and Sujoy Ghosh will be directing it. "I finished Jawan and Dunki last year," said SRK, confirming his involvement in the production at the Locarno Film Festival. "Now, there's a certain kind of film I want to do. Maybe its more age centric and its something I have been trying for over 7 years. One day, I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh in my office. He said, sir, I have a subject," he added.
The actor last appeared in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, in 2023. Pathaan and Jawan were his two other releases from the previous year.
ALSO READ:
A video comparing his tearful reaction to another deeply sensitive clip has resurfaced on TikTok
New leaks and rumours suggest an early 2025 release date for the fourth-generation model
Step in for a cool experience while dining
Sara turned 29 on Monday
The film delves into Mufasa's past, portraying his rise from an orphaned cub to the esteemed king of the Pride Lands
The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in key roles
Bollywood actress recalls good times on set of spy film
Movie is the sequel of body swap comedy 'Freaky Friday'