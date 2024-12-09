Golden Globes: 'Wicked' and 'Emilia Perez' tipped to lead nominations

US singer-songwriter Ariana Grande (L) and British actress Cynthia Erivo . (Photo by AFP)

Hollywood's awards season shifts into high gear on Monday when nominations for the Golden Globes are unveiled, with two musicals — smash hit Wicked and the surreal Emilia Perez — expected to shine along with papal drama Conclave.

The Globes, set for January 5, are widely seen as a bellwether for the Academy Awards, and all three films are already on many insider shortlists for Oscars glory.

Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis said the musicals are positioned for major success in the nominations race.

"I'm projecting that they're going to lead the day," Davis said.

Wicked is the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, starring pop sensation Ariana Grande as the bubbly pink-clad Glinda and Tony-winner Cynthia Erivo as the green-skinned Elphaba. A second film is due next year.

Emilia Perez, which won the Jury Prize at the Cannes film festival, tells the story of a powerful Mexican drug lord (Karla Sofia Gascon) who transitions to life as a woman.

Actress-singer Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana co-star in French filmmaker Jacques Audiard's genre-defying movie, which is a narco-thriller, and Latin American telenovela all rolled into one — and almost entirely in Spanish.

Another film expected to do well in the comedy-musical categories is Palme d'Or winner Anora, about a New York worker who strikes gold with a wealthy client.

"If the Globes are smart, they save the last three categories of the night to be all comedy or musical, especially lead actress in a comedy or musical, which seems to be the bloodbath category," Davis said.

Erivo, Gascon and Anora star Mikey Madison could battle for the lead actress prize, along with perennial awards favourite Amy Adams (Nightbitch) and Demi Moore for her body horror film The Substance.

Davis also noted the possibility for major pop diva presence at the Globes: beyond Grande and Gomez, Jennifer Lopez could be nominated for true-story sports drama Unstoppable and Lady Gaga is a contender for best song for Joker: Folie a Deux.

The Golden Globes offer separate awards for dramas and comedies/musicals -- widening the field of stars who could walk the red carpet.

On the drama side, Conclave is a fictionalised account of high-stakes Holy See horse-trading, depicting how the death of a pope sends the church's various factions into battle for its future.

Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow lead a powerhouse cast in the movie, which is based on a novel by Robert Harris.

Other dramas in contention are Gladiator II, Ridley Scott's much-awaited follow-up to his 2000 epic, and Dune: Part Two, starring Timothee Chalamet.

"On the drama side, it just also turned into the year of the sequel in a lot of ways," Davis said.