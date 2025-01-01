Glam-up for 2025: Celebrity-inspired fashion tips

Glitz and glamour or timeless elegance?
Hailey Bieber. Photo: Reuters
Finding yourself invited to a number of parties in the New Year?
Whether you're attending a glamorous gala, a chic rooftop party, or a cosy dinner with friends, we've got you covered with a round-up of fashion tips and outfit ideas inspired by both Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.
1. Shimmer and shine
Nothing says celebration like a bit of shine. Hailey Bieber has become a go-to style icon for chic metallic looks. Think metallic minis, sequins, or head-to-toe shimmer to catch the light and make a statement as you enter the party. Whether you choose a sleek metallic slip dress or a sequin-covered blazer, this is the perfect look to dazzle all night long.
Tip: Keep accessories minimal to let your metallic outfit take centre stage. A pair of statement earrings or a simple clutch is all you need.
2. Dramatic jumpsuits
Zendaya is known for her high-fashion, boundary-pushing style, this month is perfect for that bold energy. A dramatic jumpsuit is a great alternative to the classic dress, offering a modern yet glamorous vibe. Look for tailored jumpsuits with interesting textures, unique cutouts, or bold colours that will set you apart from the crowd.
Tip: Go for a jumpsuit with dramatic wide legs to add a touch of sophistication and flair. Pair it with pointed heels for an elongated silhouette.
3. Step into the spotlight like Rihanna in a luxe feather dress
Rihanna knows how to steal the spotlight with her edgy yet elegant style. For a high-fashion look, take inspiration from her feathered gowns and dresses that add movement and drama. A feather-embellished dress will keep you feeling glamorous, while still allowing you to dance the night away.
Tip: Pair your feathered dress with sleek, minimal makeup and hair to let the outfit do all the talking.
4. Get classic elegance like Kate Middleton with a timeless black dress
When in doubt, channel royalty. Kate Middleton's timeless style is all about elegance and simplicity. A classic black dress is always a good idea for any formal party. Choose a style that fits like a glove, whether it's a fitted sheath dress, a chic A-line, or a satin slip dress, and accessorise with gold or diamond jewellery for that extra dose of luxury.
Tip: Keep your hair sleek and polished, and opt for a bold red or pink lip to give your look that final touch of glamour.
5. Opt for bold colours like Sonam Kapoor
Actor Sonam Kapoor. Photo: PTI
If you're tired of the usual metallics and neutrals, Sonam Kapoor's vibrant, colour-rich style is a perfect source of inspiration. The Bollywood fashion icon often embraces bold colours like fiery red, emerald green, electric blue, or neon pink, which make a major statement on any occasion. A colourful satin or silk gown will make sure you stand out as you ring in the new year.
Tip: Pair your bright dress with gold or silver accessories to balance the colour. Soft waves or a sleek ponytail will add an effortless, chic touch.
6. Steal the spotlight like Deepika Padukone with a dazzling gown
Deepika Padukone. Photo by AFP
Deepika Padukone is known for her luxurious red carpet looks. Take inspiration from her stunning gowns. Choose a gown with intricate embroidery, sequins, or embellishments to sparkle and shine all night long.
Tip: Keep accessories minimal, a pair of diamond studs or a delicate bracelet, so your gown can take centre stage. Pair it with a soft up-do to highlight the outfit.
