Getaways closer to home: Check out these 10 Eid staycations in the UAE

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 5:28 PM

The UAE is a haven for getaways so why not spend the upcoming Eid break at one of these exotic locations in the country?

Burj Al Arab

Immerse yourself in the ultimate luxurious staycation with the exclusive Bed and Breakfast Package at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Enjoy a 20% discount on the Jumeirah Flexible Rate, including daily breakfast feasts and luxurious Hermes amenities in your room. Families with children under 11 can enjoy complimentary stays for two kids, along with attentive butler service, access to the private beach, and unlimited entry to Wild Wadi Waterpark. Additionally, indulge in exclusive access to the wellness facilities at Talise Spa and Summersalt Beach Club, with special discounts for Jumeirah One members.

The Lana

Experience elevated Eid celebrations with The Lana's Stay and Indulge offer at Dorchester Collection. GCC residents and travelers can enjoy exclusive rates on Sunrise or Marina Rooms with private balconies or opt for luxurious Suites offering stunning city views. Suite guests will also receive a complimentary transfer in the hotel's Rolls-Royces. Additionally, guests will receive Dh400 in food and beverage credit to savor premium culinary offerings.

Address sky view

If you're looking to indulge in the luxury of Downtown Dubai, here's an offer tailored just for you. Immerse yourself in top-notch hospitality against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai skyline at Address Sky View. During Eid and beyond, they're extending a generous 20% discount on dining and spa services. Plus, if you reserve your stay before Sunday, April 7th, you'll also enjoy a 20% discount on the best available room rates. Alternatively, booking online in advance entitles you to save up to 25% on your stay.

Banyan Tree

The Banyan Tree, centrally located at Bluewaters, is extending exclusive benefits to residents of the UAE and GCC, providing discounts of up to 20% on room rates, dining, and spa services. Additionally, guests can indulge in the rejuvenating ambiance of the Banyan Tree Spa, complete with three outdoor swimming pools. This enticing offer is valid from Monday, April 1st, until Monday, April 15th, with reservations required to be made before April 15.

Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah:

Kempinski on the Palm Jumeirah invites guests to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr in tranquility with a lavish staycation and beachside barbecue. The special retreat package offers significant discounts, with a minimum four-night stay receiving a 15% discount on the fully flexible rate. Extending the stay to eight nights or more grants an even greater 20% discount. The package includes daily buffet breakfast at Brunello restaurant, complimentary access to the Titan Tikes Kids Club, use of the state-of-the-art fitness center, Kempinski bikes for exploring the picturesque Palm Jumeirah, and a complimentary 30-minute massage.

Lapita at Dubai parks and resort

Experience the allure of an exotic Polynesian island getaway right in Dubai at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts. While parents unwind by the pool with delectable Pan-Asian cuisine and live entertainment, children can revel in the resort's convenient access to Legoland, Riverland, and Motiongate at the heart of Dubai Parks and Resorts. By registering for a complimentary Marriott Bonvoy membership, guests can avail themselves of exclusive room rates starting from Dh690.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara:

Located approximately two and a half hours from Dubai, this breathtaking desert resort seamlessly intertwines Emirati customs with contemporary opulence. Offering an array of wellness activities, desert excursions, and exquisite dining choices, the resort presents numerous enticing offers including a half-board staycation package, a special deal for UAE residents, and an exclusive Ramadan offer.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat island, Abu Dhabi:

During Eid al Fitr, guests have the option to select either breakfast or half board packages, with discounts of up to 30 percent. Included in the package are daily buffet breakfasts and access to a private beach. Situated amidst protected sand dunes and serene waters, this eco-conscious luxury hotel offers a tranquil retreat.

Sir Bani Yas Island:

A mere 25-minute boat journey from Abu Dhabi transports you to the largest natural island in the United Arab Emirates. If you're seeking an opportunity to immerse yourself in the nation's natural splendor while indulging in luxurious accommodations, look no further. With 42 historical sites, pristine environments, and an array of enticing deals including special offers for UAE residents and exclusive Ramadan discounts, this destination promises an unforgettable experience.

Voco Monaco Dubai:

Experience an adults-only get-away with a vibrant party island atmosphere this Eid. Book a stay for two starting at Dhs653, inclusive of complimentary boat transfers from April 9 to 13. Escape the city noise for a tropical retreat filled with international DJs, live entertainment, and daily brunch featuring acrobats and musicians. Join sunrise or sunset yoga sessions on the beach, explore boutiques for retail therapy, and don't miss the interactive 'Drums of Monaco' drum circle masterclass.

ALSO READ: