Get Up Close with Mirza Ghalib at Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai 2025

Imagine standing face-to-face with Mirza Ghalib, the legendary Urdu poet, as if he’s stepped right out of history. At Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai 2025, this moment becomes reality through a life-sized hologram of Ghalib bringing his poetry to life. Returning to Dubai after a successful debut in 2024, the festival will take place on February 1 and 2 at Zabeel Park, offering an immersive celebration of Urdu’s rich literary and cultural heritage.

This two-day event will feature over 50 artists, poets, and performers from India, Pakistan, and beyond, offering a mix of performances, discussions, and interactive sessions. Among the highlights is Dial-e-Poet, where visitors can interact with an Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered rotary phone booth to hear the voices of legendary poets like Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Jaun Elia, and Ahmed Faraz, creating a personal connection to their work.

Sanjiv Saraf, Founder of Rekhta Foundation, explains, "Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai 2025 is not just an event — it’s a celebration of the beauty of Urdu and its ability to connect people across cultures.”

The first day will feature the debut of a women’s qawwali ensemble, bringing Sufi spiritual music to life. Later, Piyush Mishra’s Ballimaaraan will explore the cultural connection between Delhi and Lahore through music, followed by Shafqat Amanat Ali’s Maah-e-Tamaam, a rhythmic journey filled with soulful melodies.

Day 2 will kick off with a panel on Urdu in films and TV, featuring Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas in conversation with Adeel Hashmi. Later, Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar and Zehra Nigah will engage in a discussion titled Filmi Aur Adabi Duniya: Faasle Aur Nazdeekiyan, exploring the intersections of film and Urdu literature. Another key session, Urdu: Mohabbat Aur Dosti Ki Zubaan, will feature Arfa Sayeda Zehra in conversation with Samina Peerzada, delving into the emotional power of Urdu as a language of love and friendship.

The festival will conclude with Ali Sethi’s Shaam Dhale, a romantic evening of music and poetry, bringing the event to a high note.

Beyond the performances, visitors can explore the Aiwan-e-Zaiqa Food Festival, celebrating South Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines, or wander through the Rekhta Bazaar, showcasing books, handicrafts, and merchandise honoring Urdu's artistic legacy. Creative experiences such as Sher Ka Shikar (where attendees can create and showcase their own Urdu couplets) and the Rekhta Bioscope (celebrating the diversity of Indian languages) will also be available. Huma Khalil, Trustee and Creative Director of Rekhta Foundation, said, "We've designed an experience that connects people to the beauty of the language through poetry and music in a way that feels fresh and exciting." The festival runs from 2pm to 10.30pm on both days.