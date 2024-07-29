Get free chips and guacamole this week

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 2:50 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 2:51 PM

As far as trades go, this one’s a no-brainer. On July 31, International Avocado Day, you can trade a fresh fruit for free chips and guacamole.

Taqado Mexican Kitchen is serving up the treat across its Abu Dhabi and Dubai dine-in locations.

Where are these spots? In Dubai Media City, Mall of the Emirates, Barsha Heights, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills, Bay Square, Kite Beach, Studio City, DIFC, YAS Mall Abu Dhabi, and Town Square Dubai.

The avocado is a pretty versatile fruit; you can spread it on toast like butter, fry or grill it to make chips and even dunk into a mixer to get a milkshake.

It's also a superfood with high levels of vitamins C, E, K, and B6, as well as riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium.

A whole fruit is only 80 calories. And various studies have found that those who eat between one and 3.57 avocados a day see an increase in HDL (good cholesterol). Happy eating.


