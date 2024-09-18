'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' sequel confirmed

Kumar turned 57 on Monday
The highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been officially confirmed by EA, and it will mark the conclusion of the beloved series, according to recent statements from EA’s leadership. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, best known for Titanfall, the Star Wars Jedi franchise has captivated fans since the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019, which introduced former Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis as he sought to regain his connection to the Force under the Empire’s oppressive rule. The 2023 follow-up, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, saw Cal on a quest to find a safe haven for the remaining Jedi while evading Imperial forces.
Both games have been widely praised by players and critics alike, leading to mounting speculation about the possibility of a third instalment. Though rumours of the next game in the Star Wars Jedi trilogy have circulated for some time, including job postings at Respawn hinting at a secret project, EA had remained quiet—until now.
During EA’s Investor Day 2024 conference, Laura Miele, EA’s president of Entertainment and Technology, officially confirmed that Respawn is indeed working on a third Star Wars Jedi game. Not only will this new title continue Cal Kestis’ journey, but it will also serve as the final chapter of the series. As reported by Insider Gaming, Miele stated that Respawn is “working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players,” cementing the third entry as the concluding piece of Cal’s narrative arc.
One confirmed change for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi sequel is a shift in leadership. Stig Asmussen, who directed both Fallen Order and Survivor, left Respawn last year to form his own studio. The yet-unnamed third instalment will be helmed by a different director, raising curiosity about how this transition might impact the game’s tone and direction.
