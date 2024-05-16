'Red Dead Redemption 2' returns to PlayStation Plus Games Catalogue line-up

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 3:19 PM

Sony has recently disclosed the comprehensive list of additions to the PlayStation Plus Games Catalogue for May 2024, offering subscribers an exciting array of titles including Red Dead Redemption 2, Cat Quest, Watch Dogs, and others.

As revealed on the PlayStation Blog, a total of 13 games will enrich the library this month, with 10 being made available to Extra and Premium members in the Games Catalogue, while three are exclusively accessible to Premium members in the Classic Games Catalogue.

Despite the slightly leaner selection compared to previous months, the inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2 stands out as a significant addition. Interestingly, this marks a return for Rockstar's acclaimed open-world cowboy adventure, having been one of the initial games announced for the Games Catalogue two years earlier. All titles are set to join the service on May 21.

Here’s a recap of the PlayStation Plus Games Catalogue additions for April 2024:

Games Catalogue:

Deceive Inc | PS5

The Sims 4: City Living | PS4

Crime Boss: Rockay City | PS5

The Settlers: New Allies | PS4

Stranded: Alien Dawn | PS4 + PS5

Cat Quest 2 | PS4

The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game | PS4

Plus more! Classic Games Catalog (Exclusive to Premium Members): 2Xtreme | PS4 + PS5 G-Police | PS4 + PS5 Worms Pinball | PS4 + PS5

With the addition of Red Dead Redemption 2 and other compelling titles, May’s PlayStation Plus offerings promise hours of immersive gameplay experiences for subscribers.

