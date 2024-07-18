Pre-orders, new game-modes, and more: Here's everything we know about 'EAFC 25'

Her only accessories seemed to be her smartwatch and her necklace
EA Sports FC 25 has been revealed. Electronic Arts, last night, announced the launch of the latest instalment in their renowned football gaming series, set to release on September 27, 2024.
Building on the world's most popular football game, EAFC 25 introduces groundbreaking innovations, including Rush and FC IQ, to deliver the most social and authentic football experience. The reveal trailer, featuring cover star Jude Bellingham, showcases his exceptional skills through the game’s advanced Frostbite™ Engine.
Watch the trailer below:
Rush: A new 5v5 experience that maintains the true-to-football mechanics of 11v11, available in Football Ultimate Team™, Clubs, and Kick-Off. It allows groups of four to team up with an AI-controlled goalkeeper. In Manager Career, Rush lets players manage Youth Academy development through playable 5v5 tournaments.
FC IQ: Overhauls tactical foundations in every 11v11 match, offering greater strategic control with an AI model powered by real-world data. This model influences player tactics through new Player Roles, revamping team tactics and collective movement to reflect real-world playing styles, ensuring diverse match experiences.
Career Mode: Introduces Live Start Points, placing players in the midst of significant real-world football storylines, such as mid-season transfers or managerial changes. For the first time, women’s football is included in Career Mode, achieving parity with men’s football across all game modes and reinforcing EA SPORTS FC’s commitment to growing the women’s game.
EA SPORTS FC 25 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch starting September 27, 2024. Early access through the Ultimate Edition begins September 20, 2024. Pre-orders are now open, and those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 20 will receive exclusive benefits, including special historic player items for their Football Ultimate Team squads in both EA SPORTS FC 24 and EA SPORTS FC 25.
EA Play members can enjoy a 10-hour early access trial of EA SPORTS FC 25 starting September 20. Members also receive monthly Football Ultimate Team Draft Tokens, seasonal Club Rewards, a 10 per cent discount on FC Points, and more.
So, are we ready to pre-order the game yet again? Who doesn't want to stack up on a solid team early on in the FUT game mode? And like everyone else, we'll hope to pack Kylian Mbappe in our first week as the French superstar's card will be powerful than ever given his new home, Real Madrid.
