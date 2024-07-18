Pre-orders, new game-modes, and more: Here's everything we know about 'EAFC 25'

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 1:08 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 2:15 PM

EA Sports FC 25 has been revealed. Electronic Arts, last night, announced the launch of the latest instalment in their renowned football gaming series, set to release on September 27, 2024.

Building on the world's most popular football game, EAFC 25 introduces groundbreaking innovations, including Rush and FC IQ, to deliver the most social and authentic football experience. The reveal trailer, featuring cover star Jude Bellingham, showcases his exceptional skills through the game’s advanced Frostbite™ Engine.

Watch the trailer below:

Key Features of EA SPORTS FC 25

Rush: A new 5v5 experience that maintains the true-to-football mechanics of 11v11, available in Football Ultimate Team™, Clubs, and Kick-Off. It allows groups of four to team up with an AI-controlled goalkeeper. In Manager Career, Rush lets players manage Youth Academy development through playable 5v5 tournaments.

FC IQ: Overhauls tactical foundations in every 11v11 match, offering greater strategic control with an AI model powered by real-world data. This model influences player tactics through new Player Roles, revamping team tactics and collective movement to reflect real-world playing styles, ensuring diverse match experiences.

Career Mode: Introduces Live Start Points, placing players in the midst of significant real-world football storylines, such as mid-season transfers or managerial changes. For the first time, women’s football is included in Career Mode, achieving parity with men’s football across all game modes and reinforcing EA SPORTS FC’s commitment to growing the women’s game.

Release dates, availability, and pre-orders