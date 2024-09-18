'Overwatch 2' celebrates two years with three-week event

Khan refutes the news of an upcoming performance
As Overwatch 2 approaches its second anniversary on October 4, fans of the popular team-based shooter can look forward to an exciting celebration. Starting September 24, Overwatch 2 will host a three-week event featuring the return of some of its most beloved game modes from the past year. Each week, players will get to enjoy different game modes that span both PvP and PvE experiences, offering a fun variety of challenges and opportunities for rewards.
The Overwatch 2 anniversary event kicks off with a bang, offering a rotation of iconic game modes that have made their mark over the last year. The event spans three weeks, with each week bringing two game modes to the forefront. Here’s the breakdown:
Week 1 (September 24-30): Beast Hunt and Community Crafted
Week 2 (October 1-7): April Fools 2024 and Cosmic Crisis
Week 3 (October 8-14): Mirrorwatch and Prop Hunt
Alongside the return of these fan-favorite game modes, the Overwatch 2 blog teased event-specific rewards for players to earn. While details remain under wraps, past anniversary events have rewarded players with in-game cosmetics, Battle Pass experience, and Overwatch Credits. There’s no word yet on whether the Anniversary Store will return, but players may want to save their Credits just in case.
Additionally, Overwatch 2 players can participate in the ongoing Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft crossover event, which runs through the end of September. Completing in-game challenges during this event offers a chance to earn exclusive sprays, name cards, titles, and experience.
After the anniversary event wraps up, fans can gear up for the launch of Season 13, which kicks off on October 15. It remains to be seen if this will coincide with the final week of the anniversary celebration, but one thing is clear—Overwatch 2 has plenty in store for its player base over the next month.
ALSO READ:
Khan refutes the news of an upcoming performance
Multi-city festival to pay tribute to the actor's illustrious career
Helena Hijazi, founder of FitnGlam, is transforming traditional gyms into holistic health havens for women in the UAE and beyond
Batman's star will be at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum
Season 4 of 'Bridgerton' is set to have eight episodes
The rapper is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterise him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims
The music video for the single has been shot in Dubai
This is edutainment at its finest