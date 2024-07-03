'Once Human', 'Frostpunk 2' and more: Top video games releasing in July 2024

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 4:18 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 4:19 PM

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

Embark on a journey like never before with Dawntrail, the latest expansion pack for the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy 14 Online. Dive into the azure depths of blue seas and soar under the vast expanse of clear skies as you venture into uncharted territories teeming with mysteries and adventures. Join beloved characters and form new alliances as you encounter unique tribes with rich cultures and histories. Challenge yourself against formidable threats lurking in the shadows, testing your courage and skill. With every step you take, feel the thrill of discovery and the promise of new horizons. Dawntrail promises an experience filled with excitement, camaraderie, and endless exploration. The world of Final Fantasy 14 is expanding – are you ready to expand with it?

Release Date: July 2

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

The First Descendant

The First Descendant is an exhilarating third-person looter shooter, masterfully crafted with the power of Unreal Engine 5. Step into the role of a Descendant, a hero chosen to fight for the very survival of humanity against overwhelming odds. As a Descendant, you possess unique abilities that set you apart, allowing you to approach challenges in ways that best suit your playstyle. Whether you prefer to tackle missions alone or team up with friends, the game's dynamic solo and co-op missions offer a thrilling experience tailored to your preferences.

Release Date: July 2

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, Xbox One

Once Human

Once Human plunges you into a strange, post-apocalyptic future where survival hinges on unity, strength, and cunning. As a multiplayer open-world survival game, it offers an expansive and immersive experience that challenges you to adapt and thrive in a world transformed by cataclysmic events. Unite with friends and form alliances to combat monstrous enemies that lurk in the shadows, ready to strike at any moment. As you explore the vast, open world, you will uncover hidden secrets and unravel complex plots that reveal the deeper mysteries of this dystopian future. Are you ready to rise above mere survival and become a legend in this brave new world?

Release Date: July 9

Platform: PC

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

From A44, the makers of Ashen, comes Flintlock, an explosive Souls-lite game where gods and guns clash in a battle for humanity's future. After the Door to the Great Below unleashes gods and their undead armies, the lands of Kian are besieged, and the city of Dawn is on the brink of destruction. You play as Nor Vanek, an elite Coalition soldier, with a magical fox-like companion, Enki, on a quest to defeat the gods, close the door, and reclaim the world. The game features dynamic combat that combines melee, gunpowder, and magic, allowing you to exploit verticality and chain attacks in rhythmic battles while traversing the ravaged landscape, discovering new equipment, and upgrading your gear for the ultimate showdown against the vengeful gods.

Release Date: July 18

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

F1 Manager 2024