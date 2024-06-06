New WrestleMania arena unveiled in 'WWE 2K24' patch 1.09

From food to staycation offers and gift guides, here's everything you need to embrace the joyous occasion
The latest WWE 2K24 patch 1.09 brings an exciting new addition: the WrestleMania 40 arena. However, only those who have purchased the 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition will gain access to this new feature. This inclusion is notable as it marks the first time a current WrestleMania event has been featured in the game series, a significant feat given the recentness of WrestleMania 40.
WWE 2K24's development team has been diligently working to maintain game stability with previous patches, focusing on stability improvements and minor enhancements. Some updates have even introduced new playable characters, such as Xavier Woods' alter-ego Zero and various MyFaction Persona cards, often surprising the game's fan base with these unannounced additions. The latest patch, however, brings the previously announced WrestleMania 40 arena with a unique twist.
Patch 1.09 not only adds the WrestleMania 40 arena but also offers both day and night versions, effectively doubling the new content. Players with the 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition can now relive or reimagine iconic moments from WWE's milestone event.
