Microsoft unveils updated Xbox Wireless Headset

Microsoft recently introduced the latest addition to its Xbox accessory lineup: a refreshed version of the Xbox Wireless Headset, now boasting enhanced connectivity and surround sound capabilities. Available immediately at various retailers, this updated headset is designed to meet the needs of both console and PC gamers, offering new features that build on the strong foundation laid by its predecessors.

The new Xbox Wireless Headset arrives just three years after Microsoft’s previous models, which debuted in 2021 to positive reviews. Following weeks of speculation and leaks on social media, Microsoft confirmed the arrival of the refreshed Xbox Wireless Headset, now priced at $109.99. This $10 price increase is justified by several upgrades, most notably the extended battery life. Gamers can now enjoy up to 20 hours of continuous use before needing to recharge the headset. Dolby Atmos remains a key feature, available at no extra cost, while other sound technologies like Windows Sonic and DTS Headphone: X may require additional purchases or downloads.

Like its predecessor, the 2024 Xbox Wireless Headset connects seamlessly to Xbox Series X/S consoles through direct pairing. Players can easily sync the headset by pressing the green button behind the left ear and the sync button on the console. Recharging the headset is done via a USB-C port located on the right ear cup, and Microsoft includes a 14-inch cable for convenience.

One of the standout improvements in this latest model is the enhanced microphone performance, featuring better auto-mute and voice isolation functionality. This allows for clearer communication during intense gaming sessions. Additionally, the earcup dials, a fan-favourite feature from previous models, return, allowing users to easily adjust game and chat volumes on the fly.

The Xbox Wireless Headset also expands its versatility with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, enabling users to pair it with mobile devices and Windows PCs. This addition is likely to broaden its appeal beyond Xbox players, making it an attractive option for a wider audience. Further customisation options are available through the Xbox Accessories app on both consoles and PCs. Users can tweak settings such as bass boost, auto-mute, microphone monitoring, and LED brightness, tailoring the headset to their preferences. ALSO READ: 'Elden Ring' streamer completes DLC with just 1 HP, FP, and stamina