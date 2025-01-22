Iconic weapons to return in 'Black Ops 6' and 'Warzone' season 2

Activision has officially revealed key promotional images for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, confirming the return of two beloved weapons: the PPSH-41 submachine gun and the FN FAL assault rifle. The new season is set to launch on January 28, bringing fresh content, significant bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and more.

The promotional images shared by Call of Duty’s official X account showcase three operators in action, smashing through the windows of a high-rise building on the Vondel map. Notably, one operator wields the FN FAL, while another is equipped with the PPSH-41, two weapons that have a storied history in the franchise.

While details about these weapons—such as their availability at launch or as part of a mid-season update—are yet to be revealed, their inclusion has already sparked excitement among fans. The PPSH-41, a rapid-fire submachine gun known for its dominance in close-quarters combat, has been a fan-favorite across multiple Call of Duty titles. Similarly, the FN FAL, with its precision and high damage output, has long been a go-to weapon for players seeking versatility in mid-to-long-range engagements.

Earlier this month, Treyarch Studios teased the addition of a new Zombies map called The Tomb, which will debut with Season 2. While initially hinting at the return of an "iconic" submachine gun, speculation centred on the MP40. However, the PPSH-41 has now been confirmed as the weapon in question. Zombies fans can expect The Tomb to feature challenging gameplay and a continuation of the franchise’s rich undead narrative.