Hum Hum: This device feeds snacks to gamers

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 1:34 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 2:20 PM

What goes best with gaming? Snacks.

Nothing beats the combo of munching on your favourite snacks while playing your favourite video game. But it is a struggle; using your hands to play the game or to eat.

Heinz, however, the iconic brand behind the popular ketchup, has introduced a groundbreaking solution to one of the most common struggles faced by gamers: snacking while playing.

Launched at the world’s biggest gaming festival in Saudi Arabia, eSports World Cup, the new robotic snack dipper, aptly named ‘Hum Hum,’ is set to revolutionise the gaming experience by feeding snacks to players, ensuring they never miss a beat—or a bite.

Research conducted by Heinz revealed that 90 per cent of gamers face challenges when it comes to snacking during gameplay. Recognising this, Heinz developed the Hum Hum, a device specifically designed to cater to gamers’ deep love for dipping their snacks in sauces, particularly Heinz ketchup. Built on the insight that 75 per cent of gamers wish they could snack while playing, the Hum Hum offers a solution that keeps their hands free for looting, conquering, and surviving in-game challenges.

The Hum Hum features a state-of-the-art mechanical hand that automatically dips snacks in sauce and feeds them to the gamer, all while they remain fully engaged in their game. The device is controlled by pedals, allowing gamers to stay focused on their controls without interruption. Future versions of the Hum Hum promise even more advanced features, including voice command recognition and face recognition technology, further enhancing the user experience.

Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA, commented on the innovative launch: "We know that 75% of Heinz lovers wish they could dip sauces while gaming. Hum Hum is our irrational act of love to our gamer consumers’ irrational love for Heinz. It is our gift to the gaming community because every gaming session deserves to be saucy, and of course, uninterrupted.”