How to play 'EAFC 25' before its official launch on September 27?

Those who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition will receive several bonuses including a seven-day early access

by

Husain Rizvi
Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 2:01 PM

Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 2:03 PM

For fans of EA Sports' annual football game, grabbing the FC 25 Ultimate Edition is a clear choice.

Like every year, I pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition which is packed with exclusive extras and the ability to jump into the game early, offering plenty of advantages for those eager to get a head start in the Ultimate Team game mode.


With FC 25 set to release on September 27, fans don’t have long to wait, but those opting for the Ultimate Edition can start playing as early as Friday, September 20. EA has also promised exciting new features, including improvements to fan-favourite modes like Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs, and the inclusion of women's teams in Career Mode for the first time.

Early Access and Extras with FC 25 Ultimate Edition

The FC 25 Ultimate Edition isn’t just about early access—it’s filled with in-game bonuses that give avid players the tools they need to dominate the virtual pitch. Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll get:

Up to seven days early access starting September 20.

Player loan items for Ultimate Team, including an Ambassador loan.

Player evolution slot for Ultimate Team, enhancing customisation.

4,600 FC Points (or 3,850 if purchasing for the Nintendo Switch).

Early access Rush rewards, exclusive to Ultimate Edition players.

Clubs PlayStyles slot to unlock more tactical options.

250,000 Clubs coins to give you a financial edge Clubs mode.

Personality points for Player Career mode.

Three Icons in Player Career mode to boost your squad.

Five-star Coach and Five-star Youth Scout in Manager Career mode.

When and Where to Get FC 25 Ultimate Edition

If you’re looking to pre-order, the Ultimate Edition is available now for $99.99 and can be purchased from the game’s official website or the digital storefront of your chosen platform, whether that’s PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch.

What’s New in FC 25?

Along with the Ultimate Edition perks, FC 25 is bringing a host of new features to enhance the gaming experience. Ultimate Team is receiving updates, and Pro Clubs will continue to evolve with new ways to develop your custom players. Additionally, for the first time, women’s teams will be included in Career Mode, allowing players to manage and develop both men’s and women’s squads.

As the release date approaches, the Ultimate Edition offers fans the opportunity to get ahead in the game with exclusive content and the chance to hit the field early. Whether you’re looking to build the perfect Ultimate Team, craft your dream club in Career Mode, or just get an early start on the action, FC 25 Ultimate Edition is packed with value for football enthusiasts. I know what I am doing this weekend.

