'Genshin Impact' 4.8 Beta reveals new limited region, five-star character

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 2:57 PM

The latest beta leaks for Genshin Impact update 4.8 have unveiled an exciting limited region set to debut soon. Each update for the game undergoes a six-week beta phase before hitting the live servers, during which upcoming content such as new regions, characters, and storylines is revealed.

Genshin Impact's social media channels have already confirmed the arrival of a highly anticipated five-star character: Emilie, a renowned perfumer from Fontaine. According to her official announcement, Emilie will be a five-star Dendro user. While her splash art does not specify her weapon type, it is widely expected that she will wield a polearm.

Genshin Impact hosts several annual events, with the Lantern Rite Festival celebrating Lunar New Year being the most prominent. Another fan-favourite is the summer-themed event, which precedes the release of a major new region. This event introduces a temporary area that remains in the game for the duration of the update.

The new region features a main island accompanied by several smaller ones. The primary island boasts a structure that will likely serve as the focal point of the event in Version 4.8. The architectural style of this building closely resembles that of Fontaine.