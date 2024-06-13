'Final Fantasy 14' celebrates 10 years with special edition release

The star couple has been married for 11 years
Final Fantasy 14 marks its 10th anniversary with a special edition release, appealing to both new and long-time fans of the MMORPG. Despite a rocky start, the game has flourished over the years and is gearing up for its upcoming Dawntrail expansion, introducing new regions, a playable race, and jobs.
Available through Square Enix's official shop and select retailers across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, the 10th Anniversary Edition includes the base Starter Edition of Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn, along with expansions Heavensward and Stormblood. New players receive a 30-day trial alongside enticing additional perks.
In addition to the game, the special edition features a collector's box, a matching mouse pad, and an in-game item—50 Buttery Mogbiscuits providing a 4% EXP boost for 30 minutes with no level restrictions. Previously exclusive to a ramen restaurant promotion, these items enhance the gameplay experience.
Beyond expansions and bonuses, Final Fantasy 14 undergoes a major graphical upgrade with improved textures and lighting, alongside quality-of-life enhancements like streamlined dungeon re-entries and player blacklisting. With ongoing updates and future job additions teased, the game promises a vibrant future for both current and prospective adventurers.
