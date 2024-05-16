E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'Fallout 4' player crafts stunning Ryan Gosling character recreation

The recreation was achieved entirely without the use of mods

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 3:34 PM

Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 3:35 PM

A Fallout 4 player has captured attention within the gaming community with an impressive character creation resembling Ryan Gosling in his memorable role as Officer K from Blade Runner 2049. What's even more astonishing is that this recreation was achieved entirely without the use of mods, offering fellow fans a source of inspiration for their own virtual renditions of the acclaimed actor.

While Gosling has garnered acclaim for his diverse roles, from his portrayal of Ken in the Barbie movie to his gripping performance in Blade Runner 2049, it's the latter that served as the basis for this remarkable Fallout 4 character creation. Gosling's appearances in these roles have not only left an indelible mark on cinema but have also spawned numerous internet memes, making the idea of recreating him in a game like Fallout 4 a captivating endeavour.


Shared by user OneAboveAII on the Fallout subreddit, the character creation swiftly garnered admiration from fellow fans. The resemblance to Gosling, particularly as Officer K, is striking, with the creator emphasising references from Blade Runner 2049.

The community response to the recreation has been a blend of admiration and amusement, with users not only appreciating the craftsmanship but also injecting humour into the discussion, referencing Gosling's diverse filmography, including his unexpected role in the Barbie movie.


ALSO READ:

More news from Entertainment