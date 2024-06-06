EA Play to lose two acclaimed puzzle games

From food to staycation offers and gift guides, here's everything you need to embrace the joyous occasion
June 27 is shaping up to be a disappointing day for EA Play subscribers as two critically acclaimed puzzle games, Opus Magnum (2016) and Shenzhen I/O (2017), are scheduled to leave the service. This development comes alongside rumours of a potential price hike for EA Play, further disheartening many gamers. Both games are celebrated for their engineering and programming-inspired puzzles, with Opus Magnum winning the Excellence in Design award at the Independent Games Festival and Shenzhen I/O being a nominee for the same honour.
An updated list of EA's online service shutdowns has confirmed that Opus Magnum and Shenzhen I/O will be removed from EA Play on June 27. Opus Magnum challenges players to construct complex laboratory machines, while Shenzhen I/O involves solving intricate programming problems. This news is particularly disappointing given EA's recent trend of shutting down games, including eight titles already discontinued in 2024, such as seven F1 games and the multiplayer shooter Rocket Arena.
Opus Magnum and Shenzhen I/O are not the only games leaving EA Play in June. EA is also rumoured to be removing FIFA 22 as part of a broader effort to reshape its library of older FIFA games. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy the first 10 hours of EA FC24 as a consolation for FIFA 22’s removal. It is likely that EA will add FC24 to its premier subscription once the next instalment launches.
