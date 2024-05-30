'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' confirmed as day-one Xbox Game Pass release

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 4:39 PM Last updated: Thu 30 May 2024, 4:40 PM

Microsoft has unveiled that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will debut as a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass, marking a significant milestone as the first entry from the franchise to join the subscription service.

Since Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard in mid-October 2023, fans have eagerly anticipated the arrival of Call of Duty titles on Xbox Game Pass. Despite delays due to regulatory concerns surrounding the acquisition, Microsoft has reaffirmed its commitment to bring the popular franchise to the service.

The announcement of Black Ops 6's inclusion in Xbox Game Pass was preceded by leaks and speculation, eventually confirmed on May 28 with notifications sent to subscribers. While details are scarce, Microsoft promises further information, including a global reveal, scheduled after the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

Speculation is rife about potential changes to Xbox Game Pass tiers to accommodate the addition of Call of Duty. The simultaneous release of Black Ops 6 hints at future entries joining the service, offering subscribers even more gaming options. The upcoming Xbox Games Showcase may shed light on these developments.