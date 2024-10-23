Bethesda celebrates Fallout Day with free week of 'Fallout 76'

In celebration of the highly anticipated Fallout Day, Bethesda has made Fallout 76 free to play from October 22 to 29, sparking excitement among both longtime fans and newcomers. Fallout Day, which takes place annually on October 23, commemorates the start of the Great War in the Fallout universe, and this year’s event promises to deliver some exciting news about the future of the iconic franchise.

When Fallout 76 first launched, it faced a rough reception, with fans expressing mixed feelings about the game's initial state. However, over the years, Bethesda has worked to improve the game, addressing many of its early issues. Today, Fallout 76 enjoys a much more positive reputation, with a growing community of players who have built their own Wasteland CAMPS and embraced the game’s unique multiplayer experience. Despite years of exploration, Appalachia still holds secrets, and with more content rumoured to be on the way, there’s plenty left for players to uncover.

Alongside the free-to-play period, fans are eagerly awaiting news of upcoming updates for Fallout 76 and, potentially, a release date for Fallout 5. Bethesda's track record of delivering new content for Fallout 76 has kept players engaged, but rumours suggest that even more exciting additions could be coming soon.

