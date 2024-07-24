UAE: Meet first expat to get 10-year gaming residency

Adnan Mayassi. Photo by Neeraj Murali/ KT

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024

Did Dubai-resident Adnan Mayassi, a Palestinian Marketing professional, with a passion for gaming become world’s first to be awarded 10-year Gaming Residency? Answer is a resounding YES!

“Receiving the 10-year Gaming Residency is an incredible honour and a validation of my dedication to the gaming industry. Personally, it's a milestone that fills me with pride and gratitude. Professionally, it signifies a pivotal moment where my contributions are acknowledged, motivating me to continue pushing boundaries in our industry,” said 32-year-old Adnan in an exclusive interview with City Times.

Mayassi — born in Abu Dhabi — relocated to Dubai, driven by the city's dynamic gaming landscape and opportunities.

“My journey here has been defined by a commitment to innovation and collaboration, contributing actively to the vibrant gaming community in the Middle East,” said Adnan.

The youngster’s immediate plan is to continue honing his skills in gaming marketing, aiming to create campaigns that continue to resonate with audiences in the UAE and the Middle East region as a whole.

“Long-term, I aspire to inspire others through my work, fostering a deeper appreciation for gaming culture and its impact on society. My goal is to become a trusted voice in the industry, while also exploring new opportunities for personal growth and innovation in the gaming industry,” said Adnan.

Adnan Mayassi was awarded the 10-year Gaming Residency through the support of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033

“The gaming industry in Dubai is rapidly evolving and is thriving with innovation across eSports, virtual reality, and mobile gaming. Key trends include the rise of localised content and immersive experiences tailored to regional preferences. The Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 is pivotal, shaping these trends by fostering a supportive ecosystem that encourages experimentation and technological advancement,” he added.

Dubai applauds Adnan’s milestone

Social media was abuzz with congratulations on Adnan for his achievement. On his Linkedin post, Faisal Kazim, Director of Future Foresight, Dubai Future Foundation, said: “We promised. We delivered. And we're just getting started. Congrats Adnan Mayassi. Dubai will undoubtedly benefit a lot from your presence here and we hope to see Electronic Arts (EA) grow its presence even further in Dubai and the region.”

Kazim is at forefront to promote and unlock the potential of the gaming sector in the UAE. Recently, The Dubai Program for Gaming just delivered its first game development course in Dubai. “Our intention was to deliver in one short week, to people with no prior background in game development, a course where they could develop a game from scratch,” said Kazim.

Overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, the ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’, is mainly focused on three main areas, including talent, content, and tech.

The initiative aims to create a global platform in Dubai that brings together digital content creators and provides training and job opportunities in partnership with international companies, universities and academic institutions. It will also support entrepreneurs and innovators, as well as launch specialised educational and training programmes.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture has been quoted on social media affirming that Dubai Gaming Visa contributes to enhancing the emirate’s appeal as a premier destination for entrepreneurs, investors, game developers, designers, and programmers. It also attracts individuals with innovative ideas and both established and emerging companies specialising in the development and production of content, gaming applications, and artificial intelligence. This helps achieve Dubai’s cultural vision of being a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The Dubai Gaming Visa is one of the multi-year cultural visa categories granted by Dubai Culture and GDRFA-Dubai to writers, thinkers, authors, artists, intellectuals, and those with creative skills across six key sectors including cultural and natural heritage, performing arts and festivals, visual arts, books and press, audio-visual and interactive media, and design and creative services as well as the various sub-sectors. The initiative is designed to encourage these talented individuals to contribute to enriching Dubai’s cultural and creative landscape. It also supports Dubai’s strategic goals to establish itself as a leading destination for living, entertainment, and employment. The Dubai Gaming Visa can be applied for via the Dubai Culture website.

Industry peers excited about Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG 2033)

Hussain Darwish, co-founder, producer and managing director of Foxrito Studios

Hussain Darwish, co-founder, producer and managing director of Foxrito Studios, said: “The Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 is a transformative initiative that sets the stage for the UAE to become a global powerhouse in the gaming industry. By establishing state-of-the-art infrastructure and providing comprehensive support for game developers, publishers, and consumers, Dubai is creating an ecosystem where creativity and innovation can thrive.”

This program will attract top talent from around the world, foster collaboration, and drive the production of world-class games. The government's commitment to this sector underscores the seriousness with which Dubai approaches gaming, recognising its potential as a significant economic and cultural driver. As a result, the local gaming sector will not only expand but also set new benchmarks in quality and innovation, propelling Dubai onto the global stage.

As one of Dubai's founding game development companies, Foxrito Studios is poised to fully harness the opportunities presented by the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033.

“We are committed to contributing to Dubai's ascent to the pinnacle of the global gaming industry. By expanding our team and recruiting top-tier talent, we aim to develop and release games that resonate both locally and internationally. Our focus on embedding Emirati culture and folklore into our games will provide players with unique and culturally rich experiences, thereby promoting our heritage on a global scale. We are confident that the supportive policies and infrastructure provided by the government will enable us to achieve these goals and drive the UAE's gaming sector forward,” said Darwish.

