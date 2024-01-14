'Game Of Thrones' star Kit Harington opens up about mental health problems

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 6:29 PM

English actor Kit Harington shared that his popularity from the hit series 'Game of Thrones' contributed to his mental health struggles.

Deadline reported citing wellness podcast 'Hidden 20%,' that Harington said, "he entered rehab in 2019 for alcoholism, and was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) while there."

"I realized that my life was hinging on this," he told host Ben Branson.

"Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there."

Harington claimed that he "entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there, and went, 'F-- this, not you guys in a circle. No, thank you.'"

Harington eventually proceeded to a second rehab facility, where he was informed about his ADHD.

"And I left that pretty quick and said, 'I'll try to deal with this by myself', which didn't work after about four years," he said.

Harington claims to be sober at present and focuses on his two-year-old son and six-month-old daughter, as per Deadline.

He has children with Game of Thrones co-star and wife Rose Leslie.

"My head wants to go to every other thing in the room at once," he said.

'Game of Thrones,' in which he played Jon Snow from 2011 until 2019, made him a sudden celebrity.

Harington, "tried to project this image of utter sophistication and coolness about what I was doing, but genuinely being sort of terrified about everything."

"That is a dangerous rabbit hole to fall because you find all of the bad stuff that people are saying as well as the nice stuff," he said.

HBO is exploring a Jon Snow spin-off.

Deadline has confirmed that the project is currently in the exploring stage. If the series is made, it will follow Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen, after Westeros, with Harington returning in the lead role.

